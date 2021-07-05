This footage shows the moment that fireworks that were being set up for the July 4th celebration in Ocean City, Maryland, accidentally exploded. A massive plume of smoke can be seen rising from the beach as pyrotechnics are heard popping in quick succession.

Workers were preparing one of the city’s two holiday firework displays when the explosives were unintentionally detonated. Employees with the fireworks company received minor injuries but refused transport to the hospital, authorities said.

The city cancelled Fourth of July fireworks shows in multiple locations out of an abundance of caution following the blunder.