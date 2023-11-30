Water leaks from overhead lockers on Air India flight in ‘unexpected incident’

A video captures water dripping through the overhead lockers on an Air India flight, causing inconvenience to passengers.

The footage was shared on social media platform X, and has since been viewed nearly 900,000 times.

Air India issued a statement following the incident, which happened on a flight from London Gatwick to the Indian city of Amritsar on 24 November.

“Flight AI169 operating from Gatwick to Amritsar on 24th November 2023 had developed a rare occurrence of condensation adjustment inside the cabin,” the statement read.

“Some of our guests seated in the affected rows were promptly relocated to other vacant seats and given the circumstances, the cabin crew made every effort to make the guests comfortable.

“Air India is committed to the safety and comfort of guests on board and we regret this unexpected incident.”