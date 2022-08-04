Driver spins out of control and smashes into guard rail on Florida bridge

A driver escaped unharmed after crashing into a guardrail on a bridge in Florida.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office shared dramatic footage of the moment a red car skids in front of the police vehicle, smashing head-on into the side of the Barron Collier Bridge in Punta Gorda.

The police officer pulled up and rushed over to the driver, who miraculously was unharmed and showed no signs of impairment.

Sharing the video of the incident, the sheriff’s office reminded viewers that “a split second can be the difference between life and death” while driving.

