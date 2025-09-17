Moment Florida man spits on judge during attempted attack in court

This is the moment a suspect spat at a judge then tried to attack him in a Florida courtroom.

Footage shared by Martin County Sheriff's Office on 10 September shows Evan Paul McCullough, 46, standing at the dock dressed in prison robes before he suddenly lunges forward.

Deputies immediately intervened, pulling McCullough to the ground, but not before he was able to spit in the face of Judge Roby.

McCullough, who was already classified as a “special status inmate”, has been charged with corruption by threat and battery on a judge/person over 65.

He was originally arrested back in October for attacking a firefighter and making death threats against a judge.