Two Fox News hosts are going viral for a blunder involving the TV show You.

Raymond Arroyo was discussing a storyline in the latest season involving lead character Joe (Badgley) and his baby son, who contracts measles from an unvaccinated family.

In the clip, Arroyo mentions that “in You... measles came up” with host Laura Ingraham looking confused and replying with: “Wait wait wait, when did I mention measles?”.

The video was shared widely on social media after being broadcast, with many sending up Ingraham for her inability understand what Arroyo was talking about.

