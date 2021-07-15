Lockdown rules across the UK are set to change on Monday, 19 July.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already confirmed a number of changes in England that will come into force on "Freedom Day".

All remaining legal restrictions will be lifted, meaning there will be no limits on gatherings indoors and outdoors and wearing masks will no longer be mandatory, just advised.

The rules slightly differ across the UK, with almost all coronavirus restrictions being lifted in Wales at a later date. Meanwhile, Scotland will move to its lowest tier of restrictions on Monday.