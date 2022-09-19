Military make preparation in Westminster ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

Military personnel prepared to join thousands of police officers to oversee security for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral today, 19 September.

One thousand officers, alongside military personnel, lined the route from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch while the Queen’s coffin was in procession from her funeral service by gun carriage.

Footage shows military personnel walking through Horseferry Road in Westminster ahead of the funeral.

Approximately 10,000 police officers will oversee the funeral ceremonies, including more than 3,000 officer from forces outside of London.

Sign up to our newsletters.