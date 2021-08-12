Footage shows students at Wales High School in Rotherham and City Academy in Birmingham receiving their GCSE results after top grades reach record high with exams cancelled for the second year.

Teenagers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are getting grades based on mock exams, homework and coursework after the cancellation of official exams due to the Covid pandemic leading to record high numbers.

Top grades (7/As and above) rose to 28.9% from 26.2% last year, while grades 4/Cs and above rose to 77.1% up from 76.3%.