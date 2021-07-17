Germany’s military are aiding rescue efforts following disastrous flooding in western Europe.

The death toll has risen above 160 with more casualties feared.

Police say more than 90 people are now known to have died in western Germany’s Ahrweiler county which is one of the worst-hit areas.

Another 43 people were confirmed dead in neighbouring North Rhine-Westphalia state.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF reported that the death toll in Belgium has risen to 27.

Waters are receding across much of the affected regions, but officials fear that more bodies might be found in cars and trucks that were swept away.