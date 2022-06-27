National Officer of the GMB Union, Nadine Houghton, told Sky News that on Monday (June 27th) an airline worker in Birmingham airport was 'dragged' over the counter by a disgruntled customer. She also revealed that staff have received homophobic abuse and been spat at by angry travellers. Airports across the country have faced staff shortages, which have led to airlines cancelling flights, excessive amounts of lost luggage and frustrated passengers.

