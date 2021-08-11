Google is rolling out a location-based pay calculator which could cut the salaries of those who choose to live far away from the office and work from home, according to reports in Reuters.

This type of differential pay structure is also being trialled at companies like Facebook and Twitter, the report suggests, with firms attempting to adapt to more online working in the future as the nature of work changes.

Under this type of scheme, someone could have their salary dramatically reduced if they choose to live in a cheaper area and work from home indefinitely.