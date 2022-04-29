Money Rebellion, a group within Extinction Rebellion that specifically targets financial institutions, disrupted HSBC’s annual general meeting in central London on Friday (29 April).

Protesters formed a flash mob inside Queen Elizabeth Hall on the Southbank, singing a revised version of the Abba’s famous hit song “Money, Money, Money”.

According to Money Rebellion, the group are demanding HSBC immediately stop investing in new fossil fuel projects.

The disruption broke out around 11:30am, interrupting chairman Mark Tucker’s speech.

Footage of the flash mob was shared online by the protest group.

