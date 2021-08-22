Footage shows hundreds of anti-lockdown protesters clashing with police in Melbourne. Police used pepper spray on several people, saying they were left with no choice during the scenes on Saturday. It comes as protests took place in several other Australian cities, including Sydney, which has been in lockdown for two months. Melbourne and the capital, Canberra, went into lockdown earlier this month. More than 250 people were arrested in Australia and many faced fines for defying health orders, authorities said.