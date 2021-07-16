MSNBC host Kasie Hunt announced that she was leaving the network live on air on Friday morning.

She confirmed her departure while signing out 16 July’s edition of Way to Early, a show she has been presenting since September 2020.

“Got a little bit of bittersweet news for me this morning, this is going to be my final broadcast with all you. I’ve really loved spending most of the last year with you,” Hunt told viewers.

After announcing her departure, Hunt has promised an update on her next career step “in the coming weeks.”