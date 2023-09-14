Hunter Biden was indicted Thursday 14 September on federal firearms charges making this the first-ever indictment of a sitting president's child.

President Joe Biden's son was charged with three criminal counts related to lying to a gun dealer about using illegal drugs when buying a Colt Cobra handgun in October 2018.

If convicted on all counts, Hunter Biden could theoretically face as much as 25 years in prison and fines of up to $750,000, according to court filings.

Hunter Biden’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, claimed the indictment was politically motivated.

“We have seen over the last six weeks that the politics have certainly influenced the outcome”, Mr Lowell said.