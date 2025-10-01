Two hurricanes ‘waltz’ on approach to US coast

Satelite footage has captured two hurricanes “waltzing” together as they make their way towards the US east coast.

Hurricanes Humberto and Imelda can be seen spiralling in unison on Tuesday (30 September), though thanks to The Fujiwhara effect, neither is expected to make landfall.

The Fujiwhara effect occurs when two nearby storms “dance” around one another and affect each other’s paths. Sometimes the low pressure systems can merge, but on other occasions an abrupt change in direction for one or both of the storms takes place.

The Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) shared the footage with the caption: “An elegant waltz occurs just off the East Coast of the US, as Hurricanes Humberto and Imelda put on a captivating performance.”

Instead of making landfall, Imelda is now being dragged northeastward as Humberto spins off to the Atlantic.