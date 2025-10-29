IDF drone video claims to show Hamas faking recovery of hostage body

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) has published drone footage claiming to show Hamas "staging" the recovery of an Israeli hostage.

According to an IDF statement posted to social media on Tuesday (28 October), video shows a corpse being taken from a building and buried under a mound of dirt, before being presented to a Red Cross representative as a new discovery. The clip has not been independently verified.

A Red Cross statement condemned the footage, saying they were "not aware that a body had been placed at the site before their arrival", and calling the alleged act “unacceptable”.

Hamas, who have not made a comment on the footage, is expected to return all remains under the US-brokered ceasefire.