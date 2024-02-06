Devastating explosion rips through fireworks factory in India

A fire raced through a fireworks factory in central India on Tuesday 6 February, killing 11 people and injuring about 150 others as it sparked other explosions.

Footage shared online showed smoke and flames billowing from the site.

The cause of the fire in Harda, Madhya Pradesh state, was not immediately clear.

There is a huge demand in India for firecrackers, which are used in religious festivals and weddings.

Fatal accidents occur nearly every year as people work in makeshift factories without proper safety measures.