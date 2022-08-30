Man repeatedly slaps security guard after getting stuck in lift in India

A man in India was caught on camera repeatedly slapping a security guard after he was freed from an elevator he was stuck inside.

According to The Times of India, the man, identified as 39-year-old Varun Nath, was arrested on Monday (30 August) after he hit the security guard and elevator operator.

NBT Hindi News says this footage shows the incident in a residential building in the city of Gurugram, near New Delhi.

The businessman allegedly threatened to kill the two men during the exchange.

