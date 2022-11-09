Driver narrowly escapes death after 4ft metal beam smashes through car windscreen

A driver was left in total disbelief after he narrowly escaped death when a metal girder lanced through his windscreen like a javelin on a highway.

Fernando Garcia shot this video showing the state of his SUV once he safely got to the side of the road after the incident on the I-25 in Albuquerque.

“I almost f****** died,” the 27-year-old can be heard saying as he examines the damage in shock, marvelling at how close the beam was to where he was sitting.

Speaking after the crash, he said that he “honestly felt death at that moment.”

