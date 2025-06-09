Israel reveals tunnel under Gaza hospital ‘where body of Hamas chief was found’

Israel has released footage of an underground tunnel beneath a hospital in Gaza where it claims it found the body of Mohammed Sinwar, the military leader of Hamas.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) shared a clip of the bunker online, stating that it was further proof that Hamas “hides behind their civilians and purposely embed themselves in civilian areas, such as hospitals”.

Footage shows the sprawling infrastructure which consists of a long corridor and several rooms where the IDF claims to have found Sinwar’s body on Sunday (8 June).

Israel said Sinwar was killed in a targeted air strike on 13 May, which the Hamas-run civil defence agency said killed 28 people and injured dozens. Hamas has not confirmed his death.