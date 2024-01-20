Father of Israeli hostage begins hunger strike outside Netanyahu’s residence

Relatives of Israeli hostages gathered outside the private residence of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Caesarea on Saturday 20 January, demanding a deal to release those kidnapped by Hamas - after over 100 days of captivity in Gaza.

The protesters plan to spend the night in tents outside Mr Netanyahu’s house to protest the government’s lack of visible progress on a new hostage deal.

Among the protesters is Eli Shtivi, whose 28-year-old son Idan has been held in Gaza since he was kidnapped from the Supernova music festival on 7 October.

Mr Shtivi began a hunger strike on Friday and he says he will eat only a quarter of a pita bread each day, in keeping with the reported diet of hostages held in Gaza.