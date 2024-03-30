Watch: UK airdrops food aid into Gaza for second time

The UK has airdropped food supplies into Gaza for the second time.

The Royal Air Force parachuted more than 10 tonnes of aid, including rice, flour, oil, baby food, tinned goods and water to Gaza civilians on Good Friday (29 March).

An RAF A400M aircraft flew from Amman to drop the supplies along the war-torn territory’s coastline as part of a Jordanian-led international aid mission.

“The UK is doing all it can to get as much food into Gaza as possible. Today’s airdrop will provide over 10 tonnes of food supplies to civilians in need,” defence secretary Grant Shapps said.