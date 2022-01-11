Italian nurse arrested for injecting fake Covid vaccines

A male nurse was arrested in the Italian town of Ancona for pretending to inject Covid vaccines to at least 50 people in exchange for a bribe, police said.

The man was filmed appearing to discard the vaccine into a container for used needles, with people paying to earn a vaccination pass without actually getting the jab.

The man is being investigated by the Ancona tribunal for corruption, fake certificates and wasting public goods.

Four people who are suspected of being the mediators are also being held under house arrest.

