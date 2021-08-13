YoutuberJake Paul will not face federal charges after he filmed himself inside an Arizona shopping centre while it was being looted.

The US Attorney’s Office has confirmed won’t be pressing any charges against Paul over the June 2020 incident in Scottsdale shopping centre that broke out days after George Floyd's death.

Paul posted videos of looters outside the Fashion Square mall in Arizona, where others were filmed damaging the exterior of a restaurant.

The social media personality was charged with criminal trespassing and unlawful assembly by police after being seen among vandals in Scottsdale.