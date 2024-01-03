Long queues for supplies in quake-hit areas of Japan as 33,000 homes without power

Residents in Japan formed long lines outside supermarkets to buy supplies after an earthquake struck the Noto peninsula on New Year's Day.

Footage from Tuesday (2 January) shows customers queueing outside a store to purchase essentials.

It came as around 33,000 households in Ishikawa prefecture were without power as Tuesday evening, according to Hokuriku Electric Power Company.

Aftershocks jolted Japan on Wednesday as the death toll from the earthquakes rose to at least 64.

It came after the 7.6-magnitude quake on Monday damaged buildings and roads, prompting tsunami warnings along the coast.