Armed police offered a fake suicide bomber a cigarette before tackling him to the ground.

Footage capture officers swooping in on Jayesh Thanki, 46, after threatening to blow up Weston Favell Police Station in Northampton.

Thanki, who was wearing a rucksack, claimed to also be holding a detonator for an explosive device while the station, as well as nearby houses, were evacuated.

Officers armed with assault rifles negotiated with the suspect by offering him a cigarette before detaining him.

On July 28, Jayesh Thanki of Northhampton admitted making a bomb hoax and making malicious communications and was jailed for three years.