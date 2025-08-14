JD Vance reveals his favorite meme of himself is extremely x-rated

JD Vance has revealed that his favourite meme of himself is “very inappropriate” but “very funny”.

Appearing on The Katie Miller Podcast on Monday (11 August), the US vice president said the meme he likes the most began circulating after the Pope died.

The meme in question features the Pope, Vance’s wife Usha, and a couch. A fake passage from Vance’s memoir Hillbilly Elegy about having sex with a couch when he was younger circulated during the 2024 election cycle.

The meme suggested that if these were Vance's options for the game of "F***, Marry, Kill," then the he would marry Usha, kill the Pope, and f*** the couch.

He said the meme was “pretty good”, adding that he hoped someone who was right wing thought of it.