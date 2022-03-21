Watch live as Jen Psaki gives White House briefing with Anne Neuberger

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, is holding a briefing with journalists on Monday (21 March).

She is speaking on the same day that Ketanji Brown Jackson, Joe Biden’s first Supreme Court nominee, is appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the first of her confirmation hearings.

Ms Psaki could well be asked about the nomination, but the discussion is once again likely going to be dominated by America’s response to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

President Joe Biden is expected to travel to Brussels later this week for an emergency Nato summit.

