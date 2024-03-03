Watch: Jeremy Hunt plays down expectations of tax cuts ahead of spring Budget

Jeremy Hunt has played down expectations of tax cuts ahead of the spring Budget due to be announced on Wednesday, 6 March.

Speaking to Sky News’ Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips programme on 3 March, the chancellor said the fiscal event will see a "prudent and responsible Budget for long-term growth.

"It would be deeply unconservative to cut taxes in a way that increased borrowing, wasn’t fully funded."

It comes as Mr Hunt is and Rishi Sunak are reportedly due to meet on Sunday evening to decide whether a 2p cut to income tax is affordable in Wednesday’s statement.