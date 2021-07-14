Boris Johnson has said that people guilty of racist abuse online of footballers will be banned from matches.

The prime minister made the announcement during Wednesday’s PMQs after his party’s stance on racism came under fire in the wake of racist hate directed at England players following the Euro 2020 final.

“If you are guilty … of racist abuse online of footballers then you will not be going to the match, no ifs, no buts, no exemptions and no excuses,” Mr Johnson said.

The move closed a legal loophole, as football banning orders currently do not cover offences that take place online.