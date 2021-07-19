Boris Johnson has been asked “why on earth he thought he was above the rules” by attempting to avoid self-isolation after contact with Sajid Javid, who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Downing Street initially stated on Saturday that the prime minister would not have to isolate, before announcing a rapid U-turn.

During Monday’s press conference, where Johnson was speaking remotely from Chequers, he was asked “why on earth” he initially thought he didn’t need to follow rules.

“I absolutely didn’t think that and here I am today on Zoom, or Teams or whatever brilliant system it is we’re using,” Johnson responded.