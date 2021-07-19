Watch live as Boris Johnson holds press conference from isolation on 'Freedom Day'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is holding a press conference following the lifting of most lockdown restrictions in England.

“Freedom Day” has seen changes to a number of Covid-19 rules, with social distancing dropped while wearing a face mask is no longer mandatory.

Despite easing restrictions, the prime minister is expected to urge caution in his press conference as coronavirus cases remain at their highest level since January.

Johnson will be speaking remotely from Chequers, as he is currently self-isolating after being contacted by NHS Test and Trace.