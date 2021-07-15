Watch live as Boris Johnson gives speech on plans to 'level up' UK

Boris Johnson will be delivering a speech on his flagship “levelling up” policy in the West Midlands on Thursday morning.

The Conservatives first promised to "level up" the country in their manifesto for the 2019 general election, which helped them win "red wall" parliamentary seats previously dominated by Labour.

The plan, some of which has already been outlined, involves investing in transport, skills and businesses to address regional disparities.

Downing Street have billed Johnson's speech as a major step in the prime minister’s attempts to further outline the "levelling up" strategy.