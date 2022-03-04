Jools Holland speaks out about prostate cancer diagnosis for the first time

Jools Holland has opened up about his 2014 diagnosis of prostate cancer.

The broadcaster and musician revealed that he was only diagnosed following a routine blood test, and had no symptoms.

He is urging men to also check whether they are also at risk of the disease.

Thankfully, he was treated early on and beat cancer and is now joining forces with the charity Prostate Cancer UK for “Raise the Roof”, a fundraising night of music and comedy.

