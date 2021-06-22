These spectacular images, captured by Nasa’s Juno probe, show the Earth from space. The Juno spacecraft has been in orbit around Jupiter for almost five years, but flew past Earth in 2013. During the flyby on 9 October 2013, the “JunoCam” on board the probe captured these stunning images of our planet from space. When Juno flew past Earth, it received a boost in speed of more than 3.9 kilometers per second (about 8,800 mph). Scientists also used the flyby as a way to test out the camera, giving it its first warmup in space of taking colour images.