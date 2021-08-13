The Duchess of Cambridge visited Baby Basics UK in Sheffield and chatted openly about her parenting struggles

The Duchess, who shares three kids with Prince William, has launched a new initiative to get 19 major UK retailers and brands to donate more than 10,000 new items to baby banks across the UK.

Speaking to Hello! magazine, the CEO of Baby Basics UK said: “She was really unashamed to share the difficulties that she faced in parenting and was able to relate to families about what it’s like raising children with three children herself”.