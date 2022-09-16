King Charles and Queen Consort arrive in Wales

King Charles III, along with his wife the Queen Consort, has arrived in Wales for His Majesty's first trip to the country since he ascended to the throne.

Footage shows the King and Camilla alighting the helicopter which brought them to Cardiff on Friday, 16 September.

The monarch, who served as the Prince of Wales 64 years, will visit Llandaff Cathedral, the Senedd, and Cardiff Castle during his visit.

It marks the final stop on the tour of nations the King and Camilla have embarked on since his proclamation as sovereign.

