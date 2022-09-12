King Charles III and Queen Consort land in Edinburgh ahead of Royal Mile procession

The plane carrying King Charles III and the Queen Consort, Camilla, touched down in Edinburgh from RAF Northolt on Monday, 12 September.

His Majesty departed London after making his first address to MPs at Westminster Hall, where he pledged he will carry on the principles of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

In the Scottish capital, the King will take part in a procession along the Royal Mile where his mother’s coffin will be moved from Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral.

The Queen will lie in rest at the Cathedral after a service at 3pm.

Sign up for our newsletters.