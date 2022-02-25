Air raid sirens continued to sound across Kyiv on Friday as Ukraine's capital city prepared for an invasion.

Ukrainian forces took to the streets with national guard troops, preparing to battle Russia for control of the capital.

Rifles were also handed out to civilians as Volodymyr Zelensky urged anyone willing to fight to join the defence.

As the capital prepared for war, air raid sirens could be heard in Maidan square, which appeared deserted throughout the day.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.