Watch live footage of Kyiv skyline as gunfire and explosions heard

Watch a live view over Kyiv as Russian forces renew their bombardment on the Ukrainian capital.

Ukrainian officials said the city is “ready to fight” while others warn of “an unimaginable tragedy” unfolding after more than two weeks of war.

Air raid sirens and shelling rang out over Kyiv and other major Ukrainian cities this morning (Saturday) amid warnings that Russian troops were beginning to gain ground around the capital.

