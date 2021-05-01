Watch Kyiv’s skyline live as Ukraine-Russia war continues

Watch a live view of Ukraine’s capital city Kyiv as the attacks from Russia continue.

It’s now been three weeks since Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, announced a “military operation” would begin on Ukraine.

The country has been under attack with missiles and shells hitting various cities, with thousands losing their lives as a result.

Over 2.8 million people who were living in Ukraine have since fled the country.

To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click here.

Click here to sign up to our free newsletters.