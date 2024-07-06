Labour MP takes jibe at George Galloway after beating him in general election

Labour MP Paul Waugh MP took a jibe at George Galloway after taking the Rochdale seat from him in the general election.

The leader of the Workers Party held his set for just 54 days after Mr Waugh was elected in the election on Thursday (4 July).

Appearing on BBC Breakfast on Saturday (6 July), Mr Waugh said he was delighted to have ridded Rochdale of “toxicity”.

He said: "These populists ride a wave of anger, but they provide no solutions.

“Galloway lost because he didn't deliver. I was in the Chamber as a journalist, more often than he was for the debates on Gaza."