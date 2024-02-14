Shipwreck hunters find stunning WWII-era ship largely intact in Lake Superior

Shipwreck hunters made a stunning discovery of a WWII-era ship that sank to the bottom of the world’s largest freshwater lake, Lake Superior, which straddles the Canada–US border.

The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society and researcher Dan Fountain announced on Monday, 12 February, that they had found the 244ft bulk carrier SS Arlington, dating back to 1940, at the bottom of the lake.

Footage from an underwater ROV (remotely operated vehicle) shows the submerged wreck largely intact, with the ship’s steering wheel and mooring winch seemingly undamaged.

The Arlington, which had left Port Arthur, Ontario, on 30 April 1940, sunk early on 1 May after a storm battered the ship and it took on water.