Led By Donkeys slam Dover chaos with another genius video

Led By Donkeys have returned with another anti-government viral video, this time, targeting the ongoing chaos at Dover.

Traffic has been backed up for days, and there's speculation that Brexit could be to blame for the delayed crossings.

In the new video, politicians including Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg appear on the side of a truck, defending how Brexit would allow the UK to take back control of borders.

Ironically, the truck is parked in one of the many long queues at Dover, where lorries are seen stretching for miles.

