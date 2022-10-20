Total, absolute, abject chaos’: ITV News’ Tom Bradby recounts Westminster scenes

Tom Bradby kicked off his ITV News broadcast with a dramatic rundown of the House of Commons chaos on Wednesday, 19 October.

“It has been a night of astonishing scenes at Westminster with reports of jostling, manhandling, bullying and shouting outside parliamentary lobbies.

“The deputy chief whip was reported to have left the scene saying ‘I’m absolutely effing furious, I don’t effing care anymore’ before he resigned, along with the chief whip.” Suella Braverman, he said, was “definitely gone” as home secretary.

The presenter summed it up as “total, absolute, abject chaos.”

