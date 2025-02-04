Experts say 'new medical evidence' will give Lucy Letby victims' families 'comfort‘

A panel of experts who claim they have “new medical evidence” in the cases of convicted child killer Lucy Letby say that their work is not meant to “cause more distress” to the families of her victims.

At a press conference on Tuesday (4 February), the panel said Letby did not murder seven babies at Countess of Chester Hospital and claimed fresh medical evidence shows natural causes and “bad medical care” were to blame.

Letby is serving 15 whole-life orders for the murder of seven infants and attempted murder of seven others between June 2015 and June 2016 at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Dr Shoo Lee, a Canadian neonatologist whose work was cited by the prosecution in the original trial, said: “[Our work] is meant to give [families] comfort and assurance in knowing the truth about what really happened.”