Madrid helicopter debris investigated by emergency workers after highway crash

Emergency services worked at the site of a helicopter crash on Friday 1 December, after it came down on a Madrid motorway ring road hitting a car and leaving three people injured.

Two people were in the helicopter, one was able to exit on foot, while the other was rescued from the wreckage by firefighters, an emergency service spokesperson said.

Both were injured in the crash, as was the driver of the car hit by the helicopter.

One of the crash survivors had a light head injury, another had a broken femur and the third suffered light injuries.