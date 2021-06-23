The 2020 election saw the largest voter turnout in over 60 years. And, due to the coronavirus, it was also a record-breaking year number of mail-in and absentee votes.

Republicans in 14 states have enacted 22 new laws that restrict people access to the vote between January 1 and May 14 2021, with 16 more states pursuing similar legislation.

But Democrats are attempting to push back on a federal level with the For The People Act which would enshrine comprehensive voter rights on a country-wide level.

So what does this fight for voting rights mean for American democracy?