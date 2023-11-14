This is the moment Oklahoma senator Markwayne Mullin stands up and tries to fight labor leader Sean O’Brien during a Senate Help Committee on Tuesday (9 November).

Mullin reads out O’Brien’s tweet from X, formerly Twitter, where O’Brien labels him a “clown and fraud” and says “you know where to find me”.

Mullen then addresses him and says: “This is a time and a place. You wanna run your mouth? We can be two consenting adults. We can finish it here. Do you want to do it now?”

O’Brien replies: “I would love to”

Mullin then stands up and gestures to the labour leader.